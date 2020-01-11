Club members were treated to a special visit from Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards.

Twenty-two members of the Plaquemine Garden Club visited the Louisiana State Governor's Mansion on December 10, 2019. The ladies toured the beautifully decorated mansion decorated for the Christmas season.

Due to inclement weather, they were unable to tour the gardens. They were treated to a special visit from Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards.

Pictured with First Lady Donna Edwards are Plaquemine Garden Club members: Kneeling: Lou Anna Canella, Patty Phillips, Kathy D'Albor, Jeanne Panepinto and Barbara Breaux. Standing: Charlie Kirkland, Jennifer Markins, Betty Aucoin, Dot Griffin, Jackie Simpson, Johnette Gourgues, Donna Carville, PGC President, Sheryl Ramirez, First Lady Donna Edwards, Verly Guilbeau, Patricia Ramirez, Stacey Allain, Kathleen Doyle, Peggy Alonzo, Gwen Gum, Madeline Kessler, Beverly Fourroux and Valerie Simpson.

Contributed by the Plaquemine Garden Club