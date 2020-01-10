The crash claimed the life of 79-year-old Millard Kelley of Plaquemine.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on December 30, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 75 (Belleview Rd.) south of LA Hwy 3066 (Bayou Rd.) in Iberville Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 79-year-old Millard Kelley of Plaquemine.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 29-year-old Storm McNelis of Robert was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 75 in a 1998 GMC Sierra. At the same time, Kelley was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 75 in a 2018 Nissan Frontier. For reasons still under investigation, McNelis crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the GMC striking the Nissan head-on.

Kelley was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. McNelis was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by Louisiana State Police