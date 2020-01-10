According to reports, authorities spotted a vehicle near the LSU building on the 5900 block of LSU Ag Road.

A Baton Rouge man was charged with an additional count of second-degree murder after a second victim of a St. Gabriel shooting Dec. 28 died on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Jaylon Brown, 21, of Baton Rouge, remains in custody in Iberville Parish Jail. No bond has been set, according to the records on the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office inmate listing.

Dararius Evans, 28, died in a Baton Rouge hospital from the gunshot wound to the head he suffered in the double shooting on LSU AgCenter Road, just off La. 30, according to St. Gabriel Police.

The passenger in the car – Aleysia Brown, 26, of Atlanta – was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m.

Evans had been in critical condition since the night of the shooting.

No motive has been revealed for the shooting.