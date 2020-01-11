Comedian Bill Engvall has an upcoming show at the Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles on Feb. 7.

He is touring the country bringing his personal brand of stand up comedy to fans from coast to coast.

Fans remember Engvall most for his time with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour where he toured with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White, and Larry the Cable Guy. The tour produced three TV specials and toured cities around the country from 2000-2006.

Outside of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Bill Engvall has recorded Grammy Award winning comedy albums, starred in multiple stand up specials, and acted in numerous movies and TV shows. Engvall can be seen as a recurring character on the hit Fox sitcom Last Man Standing, where he plays Reverend Paul.

As an actor, Engvall has shown that he has the range to perform in a variety of roles. His recent movie credits include the crime-thriller “The Neighbor,” the holiday movie “Wish for Christmas,” and the comedy film “Mr. Invincible.”

Engvall even had a notable run in reality television when he became a fan favorite on the hit reality competition Dancing with the Stars. Engvall performed on the 17th season, and made it all the way to the finals.

Cementing himself as one of the top comedians on the circuit today, he was recently awarded “Casino Comedian” of the year at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas, NV.

Since 2016, he has hosted a weekly podcast on Podcast One entitled “My Two Cents with Bill Engvall.”

The Beauregard Daily News and Leesville Daily Leader will feature an interview with Engvall in its upcoming editions. Those interested in tickets to the show can log on to www.goldennugget.com.







