The Vernon Parish King Day Scholarship Banquet has announced its special guest speaker for the upcoming event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Leesville.

The speaker will be none other than the Mayor of Jonesville, Louisiana, Milton Ceasar.

Ceasar is originally a Lake Charles native, and a graduate from Washington Marion High School. Cesar is a pastor who has been preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ since 1993. In those 27 years, he has preached at many churches around the state.

Ceasar is a graduate of Southern University located in Baton Rouge, LA. There he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English. Pastor Ceasar is a member of the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention, the National Baptist Convention, USA Inc., the Tree of Life Lodge #79, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

In November of 2018, Ceasar was elected Mayor of Jonesville, LA. He is the second black Mayor in the history of the city.

Ceasar is also a proud husband and father of two children.

Tickets to the banquet are $20 and for more information on the event call 337-239-2501.