100 years ago, the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce roared its way onto the scene. From the 1920s to 2020, Beauregard Parish has had its businesses and community represented and promoted by the Chamber.

This week, the Chamber held its 100th Annual Chamber Banquet at the fairgrounds in DeRidder. With every seat in the house filled, the 2020 banquet saw the largest turn out yet for their event.

The night was a perfect symphony of past, present and future where each milestone in the Chamber’s history was celebrated.

The event’s MC was Gene Gill along with speeches given by outgoing president Seth Joubert followed by incoming president Artie Carhee-Hickman.

During his speech, Joubert spoke on just how far the Chamber had come since he had been a part of it.

He recognized past president Randy Cline who challenged the chamber to bring in more members as his parting advice. The Chamber met this challenge head-on by adding 65 new members in 2019.

Joubert went on to talk about some of the highlights of 2019. From opening the dog park in DeRidder to hosting the Gatsby Gala onto the 519th MP appreciation lunch: the number of goals the Chamber accomplished this year was impressive and exciting.

After Joubert signed off for the last time, Carhee-Hickman took to the stage.

She was met with a standing ovation of support from the guests.

Carhee-Hickman recognized the immense success of the past 100 years, but also directed her audience to think about the future.

Carhee-Hickman introduced the theme of change, saying she intended to carry this theme throughout her time as president. She concluded her speech by reminding attendees to enjoy the sweet life in 2020.

From there, the awards ceremony began.

The winners of the 2019 Chamber awards are:

Citizen of the Year: George Lee Glass

Civic Group of the Year: Women’s League of DeRidder

Non Profit of the Year: Soul Soup

Large Business of the Year: Benoit Motors

Medium Business of the Year: Mi Rancho

Small Business of the Year: Lou Lou’s Cupcakes & More

Friends of the Chamber: George Winkley & Judi Bourne

The event was a genuinely fun and encouraging night, but what else would expect with Lisa Adams Chamber Executive Director and Vice President and Stephanie Carroll Executive Assistant working tirelessly behind the scenes.

At one point in the evening, the Chamber recognized the rich history of businesses in Beauregard Parish by honoring Champion’s Jewelry as a business that had also been around for the past 100 years.

The Chamber also thanked its banquet sponsors for not only making the banquet a success but helping to make the Chamber a success as well.

The banquet sponsors were:

Platinum Sponsorship $500 :

Pedestal Bank

Ingevity

Amerisafe, Inc.

First Federal of Louisiana

Lakeside Bank

Cleco

Beauregard Health Systems

Benoit Ford

Grace Church DeRidder

Gold Sponsorship $300:

Ivan Smith Furniture

Mike Willis-Theron Phantz Pre-Owned Auto Group

Silver Sponsorship $200:

First National Bank DeRidder

ServPro

Sears Hometown Store

MK Dokwal, Realtor

BECI

Barksdale Federal Credit Union

Bronze Sponsorship $100:

Packaging Group of America

Eceaux Blasting

Bourne’s Ideal Factory

The Beauregard Chamber of Commerce has seen 100 years of loving local and it shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Beauregard Parish and its Chamber will continue to thrive for 100 more years because, as Seth Joubert says: “Beauregard Parish Chamber of Commerce: where money grows on trees!”