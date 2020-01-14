The Knights of St. Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Court No. 18 recently visited and issued fruits to the residents of Iberville Oaks Nursing and Rehab, Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Plaquemine, and Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen.

The Ladies Auxiliary has carried out this service activity for more than ten years. Members of the organization are: Grand Lady Priscilla Taylor, Ladies: Lydia Broussard, Teresa Broussard, Inez Carlin, Nadine Carlin, Wilda Guerin, Gwendolyn Hall, Mattie Hall, Rose Jackson, Shirley Jordan, Geraldine Kelly, Delouris Manchester, Eva Mellieon, Catherine Murray, Jean Ann Powell, and Lily Skidmore.

Contributed by KPC Ladies Auxiliary