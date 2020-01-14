The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline.

As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce "slips" or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop.

Fourteen varieties are available for purchase, however some have limited availability. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Evangeline, Bellevue, Burgundy, Bonita, Porto Rico, Heart O' Gold, Texas Porto Rico, Okinawan, Jewel and Travis.

The cost of a 40 pound box of seed potatoes is $18.50 for Beauregard (B-63 and B-14) and Evangeline; and $25.00 for all other varieties. Please contact Mariah Simoneaux at the LSU AgCenter for more information.

She can be reached at the Ascension Parish office at 225-621-5799 or the Assumption Parish office at 985-369-6386. Orders must be made by 12:00 noon, January 24, 2020. Potatoes will be ready for pick up in mid-March.

Contributed by the LSU AgCenter