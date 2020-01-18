Teachers attending the full workshop will receive a $50 stipend, CLU credits, a curriculum manual, and tote bag. Space is limited to 30 teachers and pre-registration is required.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful knows that to end the cycle of litter and neglect in our communities we must change people's behaviors. And the most effective way to do this is to reach out to young people. To bring about a permanent change in the appearance of Louisiana we must teach young people the importance of caring for, respecting and loving their community.

Rocksey's Environmental Education program is rolling into communities throughout the state to train teachers and educators on environmental curriculum so they can teach children K to 5th grade to be good environmental stewards.

Partnering with New Orleans, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is offering a free workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at OPSB Board Room, Suite 1050 at 2401 Westbend Parkway in Algiers for up to 30 formal and non-formal educators.

The workshop will introduce teachers to a new environmental education program aligned with the newly approved math and science student standards. The program contains 11 environmental lesson plans, hands-on, interactive activities, fun worksheets, grade level student standards, and supplemental resources.

Topics include; defining litter, timeline of trash, litter decomposition, watershed, clean water, effects on wildlife, plastics pollution, reducing, reusing, recycling, marine debris and civic responsibility.

Teachers attending the full workshop will receive a $50 stipend, CLU credits, a curriculum manual, and tote bag. Space is limited to 30 teachers and pre-registration is required.

Register today at https://www.cognitoforms.com/KeepLouisianaBeautiful1/_2020NEWORLEANS. Registration will only be accepted online. For questions contact Dawn Hebert at dhebert28@cox.net.

"We are not just a cleanup organization. We are a behavioral change organization. We focus on programs that will change people's behaviors. Focusing on teaching our children to care for and to love Louisiana will yield the greatest impact.

"Teaching them at a young age to be responsible for their own actions will ultimately end litter and pollution," explains Susan Russell, Executive Director for Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

Contributed by Louisiana Press Association