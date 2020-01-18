The registration period will conclude on Feb. 10. Program for construction professionals will start on Feb. 17

Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute's next General Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course provides technical knowledge essential for a general contractor working in the construction industry in Louisiana.

Since 2016, 938 participants have graduated from Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute seminars. The program is offered by Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to meet the needs of the state's growing construction industry.

"LED and its partners are proud to provide training for Louisiana citizens who seek to enter the construction industry and gain new opportunities for their businesses," LED Secretary Don Pierson said. "The LCAI General Contractors Seminar can help individuals seeking a contractor's license to better understand what they need to do to secure a license, establish a successful contracting business, and win construction contracts."

The course will be offered Feb. 17 through April 29. It will feature two-hour sessions twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Topics will include blueprint reading; building calculations; site work, demolition and construction; foundations, formwork and retaining walls; roof structures; structural loads; steel construction; related trades; special construction and equipment; and safety codes.

The course will be offered in interactive, distance-learning sessions broadcast live to multiple locations throughout Louisiana, including:

Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier City campus.

Louisiana Delta Community College, Monroe campus.

River Parishes Community College, Gonzales campus.

Delgado Community College, New Orleans City Park campus.

Fletcher Technical Community College, Schriever campus.

SOWELA Technical Community College, Lake Charles campus.

South Louisiana Community College, Lafayette campus.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College, Alexandria campus.

Northshore Technical Community College, Lacombe campus.

Baton Rouge Community College, Ardendale campus.

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College, Shreveport campus.

Nunez Community College, Chalmette.

Enrollment is offered online on a first-come, first-served basis. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. The registration period will conclude on Feb. 10.

To register, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-GC and click the "Register Now" link. For more information, contact Camille Campbell of LED at 225-342-5534 or camille.campbell@la.gov; or Marlene Chauvin of LCTCS at 985-448-5915 or marlene.chauvin@fletcher.edu.

Other contractor accreditation courses planned for later this year include the Residential Contractors Seminar, May 25-July 29, and the Business and Law Seminar, Oct. 5-Nov.11.

Contributed by Louisiana Economic Development (LED)