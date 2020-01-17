"Serving on MLK Day helps us connect, support each other and carry on the legacy of service inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

On Monday, January 20, 2020, citizens throughout Louisiana and the country will gather together for the 25th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, celebrating the Civil Rights Leader's life and legacy. Observed each year on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, "a Day-on, not a Day-off." Volunteer Louisiana is encouraging people to join or organize volunteer projects in your community to highlight the importance of this day.

"The MLK Day of Service is a great opportunity for people to get out into their community and make an impact by serving others. Volunteers are an asset in our communities and across the state, and events like this allow us the opportunity to help each other," said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, a strong advocate for volunteering.

"Volunteering is a powerful tool for strengthening our communities," said Volunteer Louisiana Executive Director Judd Jeansonne. "Serving on MLK Day helps us connect, support each other and carry on the legacy of service inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

The MLK Day of Service encourages all types of volunteering, particularly projects that have a lasting impact and connects participants to ongoing service. This year, service projects are scheduled across the state and include beautification of schools and neighborhoods, sprucing up playgrounds, planting community gardens, and serving at foodbanks and soup kitchens to help those in need. To learn more about these opportunities and to find a project in your area, visit www.mlkday.gov.

Led by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King's vision of a "Beloved Community." The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation's volunteer efforts. For more information, visit nationalservice.gov.

Contributed by Volunteer Louisiana