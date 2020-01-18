It was recently announced by District Attorney James R. Lestage that Deidre Smith was indicted by a Grand Jury on the charge of first-degree rape.

Smith is a former Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher who allegedly raped a male juvenile victim under the age of thirteen. Smith also faced similar charges with the same victim in Calcasieu Parish.

She allegedly crossed into Beauregard Parish on or about April 21, 2019, with the victim where she allegedly committed the rape.

This charge in Beauregard Parish is in addition to numerous similar charges Smith has received in Calcasieu Parish.

A lengthy investigation resulted in the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office charging her with nine counts of first-degree rape, five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery, one count of oral sexual battery.

The CPSO revealed last year that Smith had allegedly raped the victim on numerous occasions dating back to 2018.

If Smith is convicted of first-degree rape she could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.