This week’s Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week is junior guard Camryn Carter of East Ascension.

Carter was the leading scorer in the Spartans' 77-34 blowout win over Dutchtown. He poured in 26, which included five 3-pointers.

The win was Carter and the Spartans' ninth straight victory.