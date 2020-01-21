Connor Barbee, who had the game-high 19 points, netted all 11 points in the opening stanza, including a pair of three-point baskets.

A solid showing gave St. John momentum in the first half against Episcopal, but the numbers game caught up with the Eagles at the end.

A deeper roster allowed the Knights to roll past the Eagles 57-35 in non-district action last Friday.

SJHS rolled to a 4-0 lead in the first minutes of the game against EHS and led 11-6 at the end of the opening quarter.

Connor Barbee, who had the game-high 19 points, netted all 11 points in the opening stanza, including a pair of three-point baskets.

SJHS (4-4) held on to the lead well into the second quarter, but the Knights (13-3) turned up the heat on defense and tied. The Eagles took a one-point lead with three minutes left in the half. St. John held the Knights to a 19-19 deadlock by intermission.

The momentum shifted toward Episcopal in the second half, with a stronger showing at the goal which allowed the Knights to take a 30-25 lead at the end of the third quarter.

"Our kids played really hard against what was a really good team, particularly in the first half," coach Franky Hebert said. "We just didn't have the numbers at the bench to stay with them."

The Knights continued their rally into the fourth quarter, where they peaked with 20 points and held SJHS to 11 for the win.

Chris Holmes notched six points for SJHS, while Gaylen Martin netted five. Cobie Lockett tallied four points and Jacob Schlatre two.

Ricky Volland paced EHS with 16 points, including a pair of three-point buckets. Teammate Stewart Bonecaze scored 15.

The Eagles travel Friday to Watson for action against Live Oak (6-10). SJHS entertains St. Charles Catholic (13-10) on Monday.