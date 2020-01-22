This 10th annual singing competition is open to students in an Ascension Parish school, public or private, between the 6th and 12th grades.

Auditions for the 2020 Ascension ICON Competition will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center in Gonzales.

Applications for auditions can be downloaded from the website at www.ascensionidol.com and submitted by February 4 to The Ascension Fund, P.O. Box 1420, Gonzales, LA 70707 or by email to info@ascensionfund.com.

Ascension ICON is an annual fundraiser benefitting the Ascension Fund, which provided its first teacher grants in 1992 and has since given more than 1,300 grants representing over $1.5 million in awards to area public schools and teachers.

For more information contact Jennifer deFrances at 225-290-3322.

Contributed by the Ascension Fund