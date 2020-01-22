A spectacular 34-point showing by J'Nyria Kelly propelled SJHS to a 55-33 win against CPHS (8-9).

St. John scored a huge win over Central Private but fell to Episcopal in non-district girls basketball action last week.

A spectacular 34-point showing by J'Nyria Kelly propelled SJHS to a 55-33 win against CPHS (8-9), which is competing in its first year with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after more than 20 years with the Mississippi Private School Association.

Teammate Isabella LoBue notched 10 points for SJHS in the victory.

Kelly also had 10 rebounds, five steals, and three blocks. LoBue finished with eight assists and two steals, while teammate Elise Jackson tallied nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Emma Perry chalked nine rebounds and three steals.

Eighth grader Carolyn Bueche netted eight points for Coach Cindy Prouty's Lady Eagles, now 6-6 for the season.

In action at Episcopal, the Lady Knights (6-4) used a strong first-half showing to topple the Lady Eagles 52-31. EHS rallied for a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 29-17 at the half.

Kelly led SJHS with 13 points and went 3-for-6 on free throws.

Izzy Besselman led EHS with 19 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Point guard Jewel Jones bucketed 15.

St. John travels Friday to Watson for non-district action against Live Oak (5-6). The Lady Eagles entertain False River Academy (1-10) on Wednesday, Jan. 29.