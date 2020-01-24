The crash claimed the life of 71-year-old Eugene Duplessis of Prairieville.

Shortly after midnight on January 18, 2020, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 east of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred on January 17, 2020, shortly after 1:30 a.m. as Duplessis was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then re-entered the eastbound lane of travel on LA Hwy 22 and proceeded to travel off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then collided with a tree located in the Amite River. After entering the Amite River, the vehicle became submerged. First responders located the Chevrolet in the Amite River several hours later.

Duplessis was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, he sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is suspected on the part of Duplessis and a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

