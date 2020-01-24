The mission of We Are the Difference is to work with civic leaders, area businesses and benefactors to promote the local businesses and talents of our community while assisting those in need.

Iberville's non-profit organization, We Are the Difference is partnering with The Arc Iberville to provide opportunities for our community and individuals served in the various support services provided through The Arc Iberville to gather and share their interests and talents.

The Arc Iberville is a non-profit organization that provides community living services, employment and community inclusion opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, ages 18 years and older.

The two organizations are busy planning activities for the 2020 year. We invite everyone to get involved and be a part of this great venture.

Planned activities include: Poetry Night, Comedy Night, Book Club, Community Gardening, Health and Wellness activities, meet and greets, Themed activities (Tea Party, Spa Party, How Down, fashion show) and more.

In addition, The Arc Iberville welcomes any opportunities to volunteer with your organization on a consistent bases and at your next event so don't hesitate to contact them!

For this to be a success we need your help. For volunteer information, contact The Arc Iberville at 225-687-4062 or We Are The Difference at 225-238-7616.

Contributed Report