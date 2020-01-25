If you travel North on US 171 and hang a right into Country Square Plaza in DeRidder, you’ll find a quaint little restaurant called Heart & Seoul. The same space that housed other businesses previously is now home to a new type of soul food – Korean.

Owned and operated by Shirley Hensley and Jason Schriner, it opened its doors on August 13, 2019. Hensley and Schriner, both DeRidder locals, share a deep passion for success in their business and a love of good food. Schriner, a nine-year veteran of the United States Army, and Hensley, who grew up watching her mother cook traditional Korean food, met while they were both working at Club-Zydeco in Leesville, LA, years ago.

Their bond as a couple grew and along with their relationship, their dreams of owning their own business began to bloom. “It all started with a wing competition at work,” Hensley said. “I cooked the same wings that are on our menu today and won first place. I was very surprised to have won first place because they’re not the traditional style of wings you get in the South.” Schriner agreed, saying, “You can feel the love she puts into everything she makes, that’s one of the reasons why she won.”

After clinching the title of Wing Champion at work, Hensley and Schriner found themselves with an idea. “We just knew we had to do something with it. We knew we could make money selling food this good and we both have always wanted to be business owners,” Schriner said.

Mixing their determination with a lot of hard work, Hensley and Schriner created Heart & Seoul. They say their favorite part about being business owners is the independence they gained with working for themselves.

Hensley said, “Aside from employing myself, my favorite part about owning this business and doing what I love is how good it feels to see people eat food that my mom taught me how to cook and enjoy it. It makes me very proud.”

As far as their plans for the future go, Schriner said, “What we’d really love to do is to franchise and bring this wonderful food and love to other people beyond DeRidder, but we mostly just hope for longevity and security like any other business owner.

We both love working with people, the customer service and community relations. That’s what we want to keep doing.”

Hensley and Schriner both say their biggest fear with starting the business was how well Korean food may or may not be accepted in this area.

“Leesville has the demographic with Fort Polk so close, but they also have two restaurants serving Korean Food. So, we decided to take a chance in DeRidder and we’re very glad we did. We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback since we opened,” Schriner said.

When asked what his favorite food on the menu is, he laughed, “Everything.” Hensley said her favorite on the menu is the kimchichigae, a traditional spicy Korean soup made with kimchi. “It is so cozy and delicious,” Hensley said. Schriner added, “It’s the heart and soul she puts into everything she makes. That’s why it’s so good and that’s why we do this.”

Heart & Seoul is located at 1118 N Pine Street, Suite F, in DeRidder. They’re open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays and Mondays. They are also available through EZ Street Delivery.