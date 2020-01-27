The St. Amant Gators wrapped up a district championship last week as they blanked Thibodaux on the road, 8-0.

It was the seventh straight victory for St. Amant. They went on to beat St. Thomas More, 2-0, on Saturday.

The string of victories improved the Gators to 13-3-1 overall. This included an undefeated run in district play.

They have two games remaining in the regular season. They'll visit Mandeville on Saturday. The next day, they've visit East Jefferson.