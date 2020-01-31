"We are grateful to be able to help so many waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and our thoughts are always with the donors and families who make these second chances possible."

The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) broke their record for organ donations received in 2019.

There was a total of 754 organs donated from 233 donors, with an additional 102 organs being used for medical research. There were also 436 tissue donors in Louisiana.

"We are grateful to be able to help so many waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and our thoughts are always with the donors and families who make these second chances possible," said Kelly Ranum, the Chief Executive Officer of LOPA.

According to LOPA's website, one donor has the potential to save eight lives, but only two percent of the population will ultimately be candidates for organ donation.

"With over 2,000 still waiting for a transplant, just in Louisiana, we know we must keep striving to get more people registered and ensure the family of every potential donor is supported through the process," said Ranum.

In addition to setting records this year, LOPA settled into their new corporate office in Covington.

Covington is also the site for a Donor Care Center, and the future site for the Donor Memorial Park. The Donor Care Center is one of ten in the United States.

They also launched The LOPA Foundation, which is intended to receive any financial donation made to the organization. This will in turn, "support LOPA's efforts to educate and celebrate the everlasting gift of organ and tissue donation," said a statement from LOPA.

"I am so proud of the hard work of our team and generosity of our community," said Ranum. "Our donor families continually inspire us to do our best, and we will keep raising the bar in honor of their donor heroes."