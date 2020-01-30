The school's STEM Night committee would like to recognize the following community members in appreciation for their attendance:

MSA West hosted their 2nd annual STEM Night on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

About 300 parents and students were in attendance. Some of the popular activities included virtual reality goggles, catapults, and a chemistry demonstration by high school teacher, Mr. Brian Rowan.

The school's STEM Night committee would like to recognize the following community members in appreciation for their attendance: American Heart Association, Eat Move Grow, Ochsner Medical, Project Lead the Way state director, Mary Arrasmith, Mr. Williams, middle-school teacher, and the Robo Knights robotics team, Plaquemine Fire Department, Iberville Parish Library, KRT Officers for the photo booth, and many others, including administrators, teachers and support staff for making the night a huge success.

Contributed by Donna Michelet, MSA West STEM