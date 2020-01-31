The theme this year was "Bold With Gold a Story to be Told."

The Prideful Alumni with Standards (P.A.W.S) of Sunshine High and East Iberville High held their 5th Annual Alumni Gala at the St. Gabriel Community Center on January 18, 2020.

The theme this year was "Bold With Gold a Story to be Told." The classes participated ranged from 1968 to 2019. The event is held yearly as a reunion for the alumnus and formal staff with proceeds toward a book scholarship for high senior(s) at East Iberville High and Math Science Arts Academy East.

This year the Board of Directors issued plaques to the milestone classes.

--East Iberville Class of 2010 celebrated 10 years.

--East Iberville Class of 2000 celebrated 20 years.

--Sunshine High Class of 1990 celebrated 30 years.

--Sunshine High Class of 1980 celebrated 40 years



The P.A.W.S. Board of Directors are Chelsea Jones, Shamika Cushenberry Carter, Robin M. Cushenberry, Deshion D. Gordon, O'Keidra Smith, Jenise Thomas, Alfrica Smith, Gwen Jackson, Lester Joseph II, not pictured Cormanda Grace, Joseph Bailey, and Douglas Schultz Sr.

The P.A.W.S. Motto: Bridging the Gap between the schools and the community.

Contribtued by The Prideful Alumni with Standards (P.A.W.S.)