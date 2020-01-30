The national theme was, "Challenges in Preserving Our National Habitats.

Three St. John High School Students won the Plaquemine Garden Club Annual Essay Contest. The national theme was, "Challenges in Preserving Our National Habitats. Pictured are: Sheryl Ramirez and Gwen Gum, Co-Chairwomen; Junior, Emily Deslatte, First Place; Freshman, Chloe Markins, Second Place; Junior, Hallie Markins, Honorable Mention; Yvette Johnson, SJHS Counselor; and Donna Carville, PGC President.

Contributed by the Plaquemine Garden Club