Plaquemine Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr. has been named the Chairman of the LEPA Board of Directors for 2020. Mayor Reeves has been on the Board since 2017, serving as Vice Chairman in 2019, and as Secretary/Treasurer in 2018.

Mayor Chuck Robichaux of Rayne was named Vice Chairman. He was first appointed to the LEPA Board in 2015 and has served in officer positions in the past, including Chairman in 2017 and 2018.

Mayor Buz Craft was elected to his second term as Secretary/Treasurer of the Board for 2020.

The remaining LEPA Operating Committee members for 2020 include Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi of Morgan City, and Mayor Jeff Hall of Alexandria.

Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft was honored for his service as Chairman of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority (LEPA) in 2019 during the change in officers at LEPA's January 16th meeting.

Mayor Craft, who was appointed to the LEPA Board in 2016, had previously served as Vice Chairman and as Secretary/Treasurer. He was presented a plaque at the meeting by LEPA General Manager Kevin Bihm.

"Mayor Craft has provided excellent leadership to the LEPA Board of Directors and contributed a great deal of time and effort in helping LEPA remain a vital asset to its member municipalities," said Bihm.

LEPA is a joint-action agency made up of 17 member municipalities, each owning their own municipal electrical systems. LEPA Members include Abbeville, Alexandria, Houma, Jonesville, Kaplan, Lafayette, Minden, Morgan City, Natchitoches, New Roads, Plaquemine, Rayne, St. Martinville, Vidalia, Vinton, Welsh and Winnfield.

Contributed by City of Plaquemine