LEESVILLE – It took DeRidder a few minutes to get used to the wet field conditions, but once the Lady Dragons did, they couldn't be stopped.

DeRidder defeated Leesville 7-0 Friday night on the road to stay undefeated in district play.

"I thought they did a great job, and all of them played like they needed to play," DeRidder head coach Stephen Martinez said. "It got a little bit sloppy in the second half, but that happens. Other than that, they did really well.”

DeRidder forward Allie Kyle was a problem for the Lady Cat defense, tallying three goals and a pair of assists in the win.

"Her biggest thing is that she takes time to practice on her own," Martinez said. "That's the biggest thing for all of these players. She just dedicated and gets better every game."

Kyle scored her first goal in the 13th minute and followed it up with a header in the 24th minute off a pass from Autumn Dowd to make it 2-0.

Just two minutes later, Lexlee Wisby got into the action with a goal off a Kyle assist.

"We had to get used to playing on this field," Martinez said. "We had to find the spots that weren't too muddy. It took a little time to get going."

At the 30-minute mark, Kyle scored her third goal to complete the hat trick, and after a goal by Josie Thibadeaux, the Lady Dragons took a commanding 5-0 lead into the half.

Thibadeaux and Wisby added a goal in the second half to seal the win for DeRidder.

The win moves the Lady Dragons to 14-10 on the season, and with one game remaining, they should have a home playoff game.

"One of the things we've been trying to do is play with pressure and more possession," Martinez said. "I believe we can go further in the playoffs because of it. We seem to get stuck in the second round but I think this team can do it."