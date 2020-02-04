The photo was taken by Jett at Vernon Lake in Anacoco during the 2019-2020 duck season.

John Jett II is a 16-year-old at Hornbeck High School.

He is an avid hunter who loves the outdoors.

“Hunting like many others is a passion of mine, hunting is the best way to meet and bond with new people,” John says.

A slow duck season did not hinder Jett from getting out there and hunting.

“As most people know duck hunting in Louisiana was awfully slow this year, but it's not about killing ducks, it's about the memories you make with your buddies that you will never forget. Thanks to all that voted for my picture.”