On January 9 the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission presented the 2020-2021 hunting season for migratory birds and waterfowl. Duck season ended in Beauregard and Vernon Parish on Jan 26.

DOVES

South Zone: Sept 5-14, Oct 10-Nov 15, Dec 19- Jan 31.

North Zone: Sept 5-27, Oct 10-Nov 15, Dec 26- Jan 24

TEAL

Statewide: Sept 12-27.

This special season includes Virginia rails, clapper, sora, gallinules and king.

DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS

Coastal Zone: Nov. 14-Dec. 6, Dec. 19-Jan. 24

Youth Days: Nov 7-8

Veterans-only days: Jan 30-31.

West Zone: Nov. 14-Dec. 6, Dec. 19-Jan. 24

Youth Days Nov 7 & Jan. 30

Veterans-only days Nov. 8 & Jan. 31.

East Zone: Nov. 21-Dec. 6, Dec. 19-Jan. 31,

Youth days Nov. 14 & Feb. 6

Veterans-only days Nov. 15 & Feb. 7.

GEESE

Includes “light” geese (blue, snow & Ross' geese), “white-fronted” geese (specklebellies) & Canada geese (take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes).

North Zone: Nov. 7-Dec. 6 & Dec. 19-Jan. 31.

South Zone: Nov. 14-Dec. 6 & Dec. 19-Feb. 7.

Conservation Order

Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.

North Zone: Dec. 7-18 & Feb. 1-March 7.

South Zone: Dec. 7-18 & Feb. 8-March 7.

RAILS/GALLINULES

Statewide: Sept. 12-27 & Nov. 14-Jan. 6.

SNIPE

Statewide: Nov. 2-Dec. 6 & Dec. 19-Feb. 28.

WOODCOCK

Statewide: Dec. 18-Jan. 31

All season regulations and dates are posted on http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/.