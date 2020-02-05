The LHSAA boy's soccer playoff brackets were released today, and four parish teams made the postseason field.

In Division IV, Ascension Christian made the playoffs as the No. 23 seed. The Lions will have to go on the road to face 10th-seeded Rapides (14-8-2) in first-round action on Friday night.

In Division I, Dutchtown claimed the highest seeding of the parish squads at No. 4, awarding them a first-round bye. The Griffins went 18-5-1 this season.

They'll host the winner of No. 13 Acadiana and No. 20 Central in the second round.

St. Amant will also have a bye in the first round. The Gators earned the seventh seed after going 13-5-1 this season and winning the district title.

The Gators will face the winner of the matchup between No. 10 Mandeville and No. 23 Captain Shreve in round two.

Finally, East Ascension made the playoff field as the No. 22 seed. The Spartans went 11-8-4 during the regular season.

In the opening round, they'll visit No. 11 Destrehan (14-6-1).