Guaranty Bank offers the most convenient banking services in New Roads, Livonia, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin & Grosse Tete.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company would like to announce that Desiree Jarreau has been appointed Branch Manager of the Livonia Branch.

She currently resides in the town of Livonia and is looking forward to working with the people and businesses of her community. Her goal is to provide quality service as a Branch Manager and Business Development Officer.

In making the announcement, J. Wade O'Neal, III, President and CEO, stated, "Ms. Jarreau, has played an important part in the success of Guaranty Bank. She is very knowledgeable and is a valuable member of the management team of the bank."

Ms. Desiree Jarreau has been with Guaranty Bank for 19 years, and during that time, Desiree has served in several operational capacities throughout her career with the bank. Ms. Jarreau has attended Bankers School for Supervisory Training, BSA/AML Compliance School and various banking classes during her career.

Desiree is a life-long resident of Livonia and is a Graduate of Livonia High School. She actively volunteers for the Nell's Angels Cochon De Lait and Softball Tournaments, hosted by The Janell Legier LaCombe Memorial Fund, the non-profit foundation that raises money to aid the individuals/families of Pointe Coupee Parish that are fighting cancer.

Ms. Jarreau has two children, Lexie and Joshua.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company opened for business in 1957, making it the oldest bank headquartered in Pointe Coupee. The bank prides itself in delivering superior products with exceptional customer service, at competitive rates.

Guaranty Bank offers the most convenient banking services in New Roads, Livonia, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin & Grosse Tete. The Board of Directors of the bank are Hall L. Davis, IV, Dr. Donald Doucet, John L. Ewing, John C. Hopewell, III, Henry Olinde, Jr., J. Wade O’Neal III, F. Gregory Roy, Chad Soprano and Collis Temple, Jr.

Contributed by Guaranty Bank & Trust Company