Mr. and Mrs. Quinton Butler were chosen to reign as the King and Queen of the 2020 Plaquemine Mardi Gras Parade.

Quinton & Annedra married on March 12, 1983. They have three sons: Darius Sr., Derek, & Darvin. They are the proud grandparents of seven beautiful granddaughters and two handsome grandsons.

Mr. and Mrs. Quinton Butler are members of St. Phillip Baptist Church in Modest, La.

Quinton is employed at Westlake Chemical with 38 years of service and Annedra is employed at the International Longshoremen's Association with 34 years of service and is also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Quinton & Annedra love to travel abroad, visiting different countries around the world and trying new cuisines.

They also enjoy social gatherings and entertaining their family and friends.

