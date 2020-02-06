January 25, 2020, marked the 143rd birthday of DeRidder’s namesake Ella de Ridder. The Beauregard Museum in the heart of Historic Downtown DeRidder celebrated the occasion with free cake for the public to wish Ella a happy birthday.

Ella was born in the city district of Hochst, Germany, in 1877 to parents August and Louise de Ridder of Frankfurt, Germany. Ella had three brothers and one sister, Folmina Margareta, or Mena. Ella was married in 1896 to August Janssen, a Dutch businessman, and together, they had three children.

Ella’s sister, Mena, married Jan de Goeijen, an investor in the Kansas City Southern Railway Company (formerly Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Gulf Railroad). De Goeijen, a rich coffee merchant from Holland, was given the opportunity to name several cities and townships along the KCS route extending from Louisiana all the way up to Missouri, because of his generous investment in the original building of the KCS railway.

DeRidder, named in 1902 and officially incorporated in 1903, was the last of these cities and townships de Goeijen named, naming it after his sister-in-law because of his and Mena’s close relationship with Ella and August.

Other townships de Goeijen named include:

Amsterdam, MS – named in 1891 after the location of de Goejin’s firm in the Netherlands

Mena, AR – named in 1896 after de Goeijen’s wife and Ella’s sister, Mena

Zwolle, LA – named in 1896 after the birthplace of de Goeijen, Zwolle, Holland

Vandervoort, AR – named in 1896 after de Goeijen’s mother; Van der Voort was her maiden name

De Queen, AR – named in 1897 after himself

More information on Ella de Ridder’s life, including pictures of her family and information on her resting place in the Netherlands can be found at the Beauregard Museum located at 120 S Washington Street, in DeRidder and they are open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.