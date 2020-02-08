Popular alternative rock band 311 is coming to perform at the Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles on February 22.

The band first attained popularity in the 90s and have sold over eight million albums in the U.S. Its album, Transistor, went platinum in 1997, and its unique sound was very influential in the 1990s.

The group's lead singer, and founding member, Nick Hexum spoke to the Leesville Daily Leader and Beauregard Daily News about the upcoming show.

Hexum expressed that he’s excited to be performing in Louisiana during the Mardi Gras season, something he has never gotten the chance to do.

“I’ve always wanted to be down in Louisiana during Mardi Gras,” Hexum said. “It’s such a unique cultural thing.”

Hexum says that he loved performing in Louisiana, and that the fans were always great for 311. The band is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year, and Hexum said that he has the same passion for the music that he’s always had.

“People say to me sometimes ‘you must get sick of this’, I say no,” Hexum said. “Our fans are very positive, and a lot of good feelings that come with that. I just keep an attitude of gratitude. It’s so rewarding. I would do it as a hobby anyway.”

The band will be performing 50 shows in 50 states this year, which is a first for the band. Among those shows will be a three-day event in Las Vegas called 311 Day. Although this is not the first 311 Day, this one will be the first three-day event.

“311 day is going to be three days long this year,” Hexum said. “It gives us space to stretch musically. It’s our convention. People come from all over to see us, and it’s amazing. We have 13 studio albums, so we have an eclectic mix of songs to play.”

In 2018, The Offspring released a cover of 311’s signature song “Down”. Not long after that, 311 released a cover of The Offspring’s hit song “Self-Esteem.” Hexum talked about what it was like to have a popular group with a similar history as 311 to cover their song.

“I actually can’t remember if it was our idea or their idea,” Hexum said. “I just remember that as soon as the idea was floated they sent us a version of Down that was just killer. So we had to return the favor. I chose to cover Self-Esteem because I’ve always loved that song.”

Hexum spoke about what fans coming to the show in Lake Charles can expect. Hexum noted that the band likes to showcase their different musical styles and offer a high energy show with peaks and valleys.

“We are an eclectic band,” Hexum said. “There are people who couldn’t believe one band was putting out the songs that we were. We have so many different styles. It’s an eclectic mix, but it’s about bringing people together. Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to rock out.”

Hexum sent out a special message to the fans that have supported 311 over the years.

“I never want to pass up a chance to thank the fans,” Hexum said. “It ‘s an honor to be part of such a community. Started out as a band, but our philosophy has taken a life of its own. We are going to keep giving it love and go strong.”