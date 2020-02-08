LONGVILLE – South Beauregard struggled in a couple of key areas against St. Louis Catholic.

The turnovers and missed free throws added up, as the Knights lost 79-68 in overtime Friday night at home.

"We stopped playing our game, and we gave them that game," South Beauregard head coach William Stanley said. "We missed nine free throws in regulation. That could have been the ball game. We've been struggling from the free line. We just can't finish the tough games.

"I've got to fix that. That's part of my job. They just don't know how to play together enough to finish. They can play together, but they are not playing to their fullest."

The loss drops South Beauregard to 14-10 and 4-2 in district play with two games remaining in the regular season.

"We have to stay focused on the task at hand," Stanley said. "We have to focus on executing on offense. At times, we don't have enough full-court ball pressure. I'm the guy that wants it nonstop."

St. Louis and South Beauregard battled back-and-forth for four quarters with neither able to put the other away.

"In the first half, we were executing our stuff better," Stanley said. "They were still putting on ball pressure, but we were OK. The two 3s we hit in the first, we ran all the way through our offense. Jaydon (Derouen) hit one, and Collin (Gunter) came off a double screen and hit one. In the second half, the execution wasn't there. It was the same ball pressure. We just stopped executing. We had way too many turnovers. It had to be in the high 20s."

With 2:15 remaining in regulation, the Saint took a 6-point lead on a pair of free throws, but Collin Gunter made it 60-57 after a 3-pointer.

South Beauregard guard Jaydon Derouen hit a 3 with 47 seconds remaining to tie it up at 60.

The Knights got a stop on defense but were unable to get a shot off through the physical defense of St. Louis.

In overtime, St. Louis took over, starting the period on a 9-2 run. With 1:20 remaining, Saints guard Jadon Johnson hit a jumper to put the game on ice.

Gunter finished with a game-high 32 points, and Derouen and Nick Uhlik each had 11 points.

"He did really well in the first half and did OK in the second half," Stanley said about Gunter "He did force a few things. He's our court general and he needs the basketball in his hands to start the offense. He's a very smart player."