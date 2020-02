I’M “BOUCHER” and I’M LOOKING FOR A HOME!

But, I’ve been stuck in the pound for so long.

If you can't take me forever, a foster will do!

I'm ready to give you all the love you can handle, but I need some help getting out.

EST 2 YEARS OLD

PIT/BRINDLE MIX

MALE

UNALTERED ** HAS SHELTER WILLING TO PAY FOR NEUTER IF ADOPTED

NOT GOOD WITH MALE DOGS

LOVES WATER HENCE HIS WATERBOY BASED NAME

FRIENDLY TO PEOPLE

To foster contact 913-553-0833.

Contact Beauregard Animal Services at 337-463-3281 for adoption.