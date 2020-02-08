Redeeming Rahab: Project Psalms 144:7, a local ministry of Beauregard Memorial Baptist Church, is looking to bring light to human trafficking.

The ministries mission is to “bring redemption to dark places by bringing the Redeemer to them.”

Co-Head Chairs of the Ministry Harmony Sanders and Tracy Harms will humbly tell you how God laid on their hearts about human trafficking and led them to lead Redeeming Rahab.

“We are called to be Christ imitators. Jesus went on the outside, He often met with sinners, where they were at and that’s what we are trying to do” Harms said. “We want to love like Jesus.”

Redeeming Rahab works to help human trafficking victims through providing interventions with massage parlors and brothels in southwest Louisiana.

Interventions through Redeeming Rahab aren’t what you think when you hear the word intervention.

There is no bombarding, no shame and no making the victims feel judgement.

“We show up to these places [massage parlors] as a church and show these women love,” Harms said “We bring them gifts, tracts [in their own language], and bibles. We want these women to be able to read and learn about Jesus. We want them to see Jesus and love without strings attached, instead of what they normally receive, which is exploitation from the people they interact with.”

The ministries interventions are meeting them where they are and establishing a relationship with these women.

Many may think that Beauregard and Vernon Parish are not subject to human trafficking, however it is closer than you think.

“There was a 14 year old girl who was trafficked for 6 months out of a motel on Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles, and no one knew about it,” Sanders said.

Most do not realize that many massage parlors are covers for human trafficking.

In Louisiana massage parlors all massage therapists must be licensed and they must be able to speak English enough to communicate, and not allowed to advertise the word massage.

However, most of these parlors do not follow these guidelines, and these women are forced into this line of work.

“There have been a number of sting operations in Calcasieu Parish in the last few months,” Harmony said. “From what we have read, there hasn’t been a single client arrested during any of these operations. Where there is a demand, there will always be a supply.

“For example, they are honoring their families by working and sending money back home. Even if they wanted to leave, where would they go? They often have kids with them or overseas.”

Harmony and Tracy will say it was God’s plan that they met, and the ministry is God’s work, but they have been serving the Lord and those in need before Redeeming Rahab was started.

Harmony was always drawn to human trafficking, and on a trip to New York for 8 Days of Hope she learned about Elijah Rising.

After an internet search on Elijah Rising, an organization working to end sex trafficking through prayer, awareness, intervention and redemption, Harmony knew she wanted to go to an intervention, and bring local awareness to sex trafficking.

Harmony met Tracy when she switched churches, and was looking for someone to go to an intervention with her.

A friendship was born that turned into something much more.

Tracy was led to serve through Rahab after human trafficking laid on her heart some 10 years ago.

She believes her missions to Africa serving orphans and widows was “God has been preparing my heart within my waiting period.”

Redeeming Rahab is working to raise awareness and to put a face to the crime of human trafficking.

How to help the ministry and the victims:

Gift donations for the women in these places such as beauty products, perfumes, face masks, lotions etc.

Attend an intervention held on the 2nd Friday of every month at Beauregard Memorial Baptist Church

Prayer

Servant hearts for volunteers

Call your senators and urge for human trafficking laws.

The ministry meets every 2nd Friday of the month at Beauregard Memorial Baptist Church to worship and then go to the massage parlors for interventions.

Redeeming Rahab has two van tours set up to raise awareness on human trafficking on one Feb 11 at 11am-2:30pm and Feb 22 at 6pm-9pm at Beauregard Memorial Baptist Church in Longville, LA.

“We want the women to know that we see them just as God sees them” Tracy said. “God planned this. He put us through all of this to make this happen.”

To participate in an intervention or learn more about the ministry please email redeemingrahab1447@gmail.com or visit the ministries Facebook page Redeeming Rahab: Project Psalms 144:7.





