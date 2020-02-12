Local entrepreneur and community volunteer Becky Fejarang is on a mission to help those experiencing homelessness in our area.

She’s joined forces with her friend Stacey Schlittenhard, Bags for a Cause coordinator, to bring the community together and crochet 200 bedrolls by October of this year.

Recently a friend shared a video of a group of ladies at a church crocheting bedrolls made out of plastic bags. Both Fejarang and Schlittenhard are avid crocheters and enjoy participating in community projects. The video made such an impact that they decided to take on the task for our area.

While the crocheting of the plarn is simple, it is arduous. A goal was set to make 200 bedrolls by October and deliver to Abraham’s Tent in Lake Charles. Each bedroll can take up to 600 bags, that is 120,000 plastic bags to meet the goal of 200 bedrolls.

Once the task was set, they knew they would need a lot of help and put the power of social media to the test. The call was heard loud and clear by many in the community. Since then a public Facebook group has been set up for all interested, Bags For A Cause.

When asked her thoughts on how quickly the project has grown, Fejarang said, “It almost makes you want to cry because you always hear the bad news, you know you don’t really hear about people being kind. I feel like this has really brought a small community together in just a few weeks. The amount of people who have reached out to us wanting to help has been an overwhelming surprise and much appreciated.”

The cause is not only helping those experiencing homelessness but by utilizing the recycled plastic bags, “it is a great environmental impact as well,” Schlittenhard said “We are hoping this takes a few off the street and put them into something worthwhile.”

There is a need not only for crocheting but for preparing the plarn as well. The process can be learned at one of the events posted on the Facebook page or by viewing a YouTube tutorial video. Anyone and everyone is invited to help with what they can.

Local businesses are also participating and have set up drop off stations for those interested in recycling their plastic shopping bags for a great cause. They only ask that the bags are clean and dry.

DERIDDER LOCATIONS:

DeRidder Fire Departments (North Hwy 171, West on Wilson St, and East on Martin Luther King Dr)

Downtown Grounds (West 1st St)

Dairy Queen (Mahlon St)

CBG (1025 E 1st St)

Beauregard Baptist Association (735 West Dr)

DeRidder Retirement & Rehab Center (Blankenship Dr)

OBERLIN LOCATIONS:

Oberlin Fire Department (6th Ave)

Allen Parish Library (6th St)

LAKE CHARLES LOCATION:

Niche Creative Studio (Common St)









