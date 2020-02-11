Christway Church in DeRidder is touting an upcoming concert that is free and open to the public. The concert is set to feature three top names from the Christian music scene.

The concert is set for February 23 at Christway Church and those in attendance have the opportunity to see Seventh Day Slumber, Steven Malcolm, and Stars Go Dim perform live.

Seventh Day Slumber was founded by lead vocalist Joseph Rojas in the Summer of 1996 after he attempted to commit suicide after a cocaine binge.

Rojas has stated in interviews that he received salvation from God in the back of an ambulance. Rojas shares his testimony through music and public speaking appearances. In addition to his performance, he will also be a guest speaker for the evening.

Seventh Day Slumber has put out 11 studio albums since forming and has been a consistent presence in the world of Christian music.

Their 2005 album Once Upon A Shattered Life was the number one album on the Billboard Heatseakers chart.

The album included the band’s signature hit “Oceans from The Rain,” which was among the most played songs on Christian radio stations for the entire year.

Steven Malcolm is a rising star who has had his brand of Christian hip-hop streamed digitally over 11 million times. Malcolm’s music has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday, NBA broadcasts on ESPN, and the VH1 reality show Black Ink Crew.

Stars Go Dim is the moniker currently used by Christian musician Chris Cleveland. Arguably the band’s greatest success is their self titled album which featured the chart-topping hit, “You Are Loved.” Their latest album, titled Better, was released in May 2019. The album featured three popular singles “It’s Gonna Get Better,” “For Worse or For Better,” and “Invisible.

The concert in DeRidder will begin at 6 p.m. For more information on the event log on to www.christwayla.org