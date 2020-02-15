Cyphacon is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Cyphacon is Lake Charles’ premier anime, gaming, and sci-fi convention, and will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on April 3-5.

Fans of pop culture, science fiction, video gaming, comic books, and anime have enjoyed the offerings that this family-friendly event has brought to Southwest Louisiana since 2010.

Cyphacon Co-Founder Garret Manuel spoke to the Beauregard Daily news and Leesville Daily Leader about this year’s convention and the history of Cyphacon. Manuel said that it was always their intention to bring a family-friendly event to Southwest Louisiana.

“We were looking to bring Lake Charles a more family-friendly event. We wanted to do a gaming and anime convention to serve our large gaming and anime fans,” Manuel said.

“The first year we drew 500 people with no [celebrity] guest at all. That year we focused on gaming. As the years have gone on the convention has continued to grow and we are so thankful for the support.”

From a strong start in 2010 Cyphacon’s average attendance has grown significantly. Since 2015, the convention has seen attendance average between 2000-2500 guests per year. The year 2015 was the five year anniversary for Cyphacon and that year had five special media guests. To make the 10th anniversary even bigger, there will be seven media guests.

So far, six of this year’s guests have been announced. This year’s featured guest is Doug Jones who has performed in many critically acclaimed and fan-favorite films. His performances usually involve lots of makeup and costume work, as he plays many alien/inhuman characters. Jones was “The Pale Man” in the Academy Award-winning film Pan’s Labyrinth.

His other famous roles include “Lieutenant Saru” in Star Trek: Discovery, “The Silver Surfer” in the Marvel Comics Film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, “Abe Sapien” in the Hellboy franchise, and the monstrous “Gentleman” character from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The Beauregard Daily News and Leesville Daily Leader will publish an article breaking down all of the other special guests set to appear at Cyphacon 2020.

Manuel explained what first-time attendees can expect from Cyphacon. Manuel said: “To those that haven’t been to Cyphacon before, I would say to prepare for a weekend of fun and interaction. Unlike most Comic Cons our event allows our guests to come in, meet their favorite celebrities, shop with their favorite vendors, enjoy local food, and make lots of new friends.”

Cyphacon 2020 is offering fans over 120 hours of original programming including, the Downtown Pub Crawl, Cosplay Contest, Charity Auction, CyPhaKids, CyPhaCon After Dark Party, celebrity guests, authors, fan groups, live music, vendors, artists, Makers, tabletop gaming and the “largest video gaming event in Louisiana.”

Manuel expressed his thanks to all that have attended over the years and the support from the Lake Charles community. It’s his hope that Cyphacon gives as much back as it receives from the surrounding.

For more information on Cyphacon visit the Cyphacon Facebook Page or log on to www.cyphacon.org.