Students from Leesville High School worked to spread the love on Friday when they made a special Valentine’s Day visit to the residents at The Woodlands Nursing Home.

Members of the Leesville High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Community Service Team made 149 Valentine’s Day cards by hand to deliver to the residents at The Woodlands.

“We passed out Valentine’s Day cards to all the residents here,” said Lexi Blalock. “We had a good time visiting them. They were very appreciative”

There were plenty of smiles, and a surplus of hugs as the group visited each of the residents. Leesville FBLA Faculty Advisor Tammy Wilbur explained that they chose Valentine’s Day to come visit the at The Woodlands because the residents receive a lot during the Christmas and Easter holidays.

However, there are parts of the year that the residents don’t receive as many visits. For them, Valentine’s Day was the perfect opportunity to visit the residents and give them a special handmade Valentine’s Day card.

The Community Service Team is just one of the many things that FBLA does. The Community Service Team will compete with other teams across the state to gauge what kind of impact they made on their community.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the largest career student business organization in the world. Each year, FBLA-PBL helps over 230,000 members prepare for careers in business.

Their mission statement is to “inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.”