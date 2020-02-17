Ascension Catholic sent off its five seniors with a victory over district rival St. John.

Ascension Catholic sent off its five seniors with a victory over district rival St. John.

The Bulldogs led the Eagles through all four quarters on Senior Night, taking a 65-55 win Friday.

Ascension Catholic’s Troy Cole topped all scorers with 22 points. Connor Barbee finished with 19 for the Eagles.

Bulldogs head coach Kylon Green said the win was a special one.

“I try not to get too emotional, but this senior class...I just love this senior class,” Green said. “When I came into coaching them, they were all just jokesters. To see the young men they’ve turned into is just something special. So to send them out against a good team, and a rival, in front of a packed house with a win is really special. This is definitely one I’m going to remember. I couldn’t be more proud of the whole team tonight. To rally around the seniors and to celebrate with them, it’s a special night. And I’m glad our student body came out to support us tonight.”

The five seniors honored prior to the game were: Demontray Harry, Ryan Steib, Eric Simon, Dorian Barber and Nick Hilliard.

Harry received an additional honor as he was recognized for being a member of the 1,000-point club through his high school career.

Though Harry was unable to play due to an injury, his senior classmates all contributed points. Barber had four, Steib finished with three and Hilliard and Simon each recorded two.

Also scoring for the Bulldogs were J’Mond Tapp with 17, Demarco Harry with 10, Jack Abadie with four and Khai Prean and Owen Smith with two apiece.

The Eagles battled throughout the game, but were unable to sustain a rally. Chris Holmes recorded 15 points, while Isaiah Jones finished with nine and Josh Daigle notched five. Cobie Lockett chipped in four and Jacob Schlatre logged three.

St. John held a lead early in the game, until Steib tied it with his 3-pointer. The Eagles continued to claw their way through the opening quarter, but the Bulldogs finished with the lead on a Cole lay-up to close the first.

In the second, Barber hit a key 3-pointer to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 10. Ascension Catholic held a 31-23 advantage at the half.

In the third, Cole’s long 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 15-point cushion. They led by as many as 17 when Hilliard sank his shot.

The Bulldogs were able to hold off the Eagles throughout the fourth. Demarco Harry electrified the packed gym when he broke free for a dunk.