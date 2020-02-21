East Ascension senior wrestler Trent Mahoney is the parish Athlete of the Week.

Mahoney concluded his brilliant high-school career last weekend as he won his third state championship.

Mahoney won the 170-pound title after pinning four straight opponents. In the championship match, he took down St. Paul's Blain Cascio in two minutes and 53 seconds.

Mahoney went a perfect 83-0 this season. The 83 wins tied a record for most wins in a single year, a record which he set as a sophomore.

This year, he set a new state record with most career victories with 295. That also ranks second nationally.