East Ascension sophomore pitcher Ayana Joseph is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2020.

The high-school softball season begins next week.

Last season was a special one for Ascension Parish as one of its teams took home the Class 5A state championship.

Squads in the area will all certainly have a chance to make some noise in this postseason with the plethora of talented players that return this season.

Here is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2020:

Alanya Joseph (East Ascension)

One of the top returning pitchers in Ascension Parish this season will be East Ascension's Alanya Joseph. Joseph became the Lady Spartans' ace in 2019 as a freshman. Although young and having no high-school softball experience, she held her own, earning first-team all-district and second-team All-Parish.

