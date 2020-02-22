Walking into Curious Cargo you won't know where to start.

But, you will walk out with the perfect gift and probably a newfound affection towards Mama the cat, the unofficial mascot of Curious Cargo.

You might even see the local mailman Darrick Lewis getting his daily piece of candy, petting Mama cat and asking the women of Curious Cargo how their days have been.

There is a reason that owner Anna Wiggins has been open for 36 years.

It’s a great, local place to shop.

Manager Angela Hayes says “She (Anna) loves it. She enjoys it. So many people enjoy having us here and that's why we have been able to make it here for 36 years. Because just how long Curious Cargo has been in DeRidder says a lot.”

The store offers customers a wide variety of gifts, merchandise and handcrafted items by local vendors.

They even offer free gift wrapping of any purchase, making them a one-stop-shop.

There is LSU and Saints merchandise, a Mardi Gras section with masks, shirts and more, A Louisiana section, 43 different flavors of coffee, Rhythm clocks, gourmet food section, candles from Cedar Street and Habersham, seasonal decor, umbrellas, flags, arrangements, frames, wedding sections, military sections, western sections, the list goes on and on.

If you are looking for a gift, or have no idea what you want, it is in Curious Cargo, you just have to look.

“It is a great place to work, it's a friendly place to be. You feel comfortable when you are here, and our customers are happy when they are here,” says Hayes.

“Some people come in just to see the cat,” jokes the mailman as he leaves.

Mama, the unofficial mascot, was found burnt with lighter fluid with one of her babies behind the store years ago.

After she was healthy, and her baby was adopted, she came back to a life of luxury inside Curious Cargo and hasn't left. Not that anyone wants her too.

Owner Anna Wiggins is also an expert when it comes to making wreaths and floral arrangements.

Wiggins is also the President of Impromptu Theater.

When she is not working tirelessly at the store, or at the theatre, you can find her doing something for her community.

Wiggins donates a tremendous amount to local charities and baskets and is a tremendous supporter of the local community.

“ She works tirelessly, I wish I had her energy,” says Hayes.

At Christmas time there will be between 20-25 trees all themed differently around the store.

Military is offered a 10% discount at the store as well.

Curious Cargo is open Monday - Friday 9:30-5:30 and Saturday 9:30-5:00 PM and is located at 1118 N Pine Street Unit M DeRidder, LA.