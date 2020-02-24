The DeRidder Post Office, located at 116 E. 4th Street DeRidder, LA, is having a Passport Fair on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 9:00-2:00 PM.

This event is designed to help citizens complete all the necessary steps to receive a passport.

There is no appointment necessary for passport services during the Passport Fair.

The United States Postal Service is working to make the Passport Application process easier and more convenient for citizens.

To apply for a passport a valid driver's license and a birth certificate or certified copy are needed. Passport photos will be taken onsite at the DeRidder Post Office.

The Department of State is holding these Passport Fairs across the United States to help first-time adult applicants and children get their passports.

The Passport Fair provides an on-site location for help filling out Form DS-11 to apply for a passport.

Passport Services recommends the following U.S. citizens maintain valid U.S. passports:

Those with family living or traveling abroad

those thinking about a vacation abroad

those with a job that could require international travel

The U.S. passport book and passport card are approved IDs for domestic flights.

According to the Department for Homeland Security, after January 22, 2018, residents of all states must use a Real ID compliant ID for domestic air travel.

Passport Fees, payable to the Department of State by check or money order, are $110 for ages 16 and older, and $80 for those under 16.

Execution Fees, payable to USPS by check or money order, are $35 for any age.

The photo fee, for a 2”x2” Passport photo, should be payable to USPS by check or money order for $15.00.

Other than passport fairs, the U.S. Postal Services handles passport applications by appointments only. If you need to renew your Passport, you should do so online.

For additional information contact Renette Dominick at 504-589-1142 or contact the DeRidder Post Office at 337-462-8852.