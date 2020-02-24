On Friday, two local ShopRite stores showed their commitment to education and today’s youth. For the past five years, ShopRite has participated in the Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program.

The program is intended to assist local schools with supplies and educational materials. Each grant is valued at $500.

Each year, each Exxon store location nominates a local school to receive this great achievement,” said ShopRite Manager Princess Dorsey. “ExxonMobil and Shoprite Inc. has a long history of supporting educational programs, like Educational Alliance, that focus on improvements in math and science from pre-school to higher education. We believe it is fundamentally important to encourage the next generation to pursue studies and careers involved in these fields.”

The Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance has donated more than $34 million to schools across the country since the program was launched. It is estimated that approximately 4,400 schools will receive a grant from the Educational Alliance this year.

“We, ExxonMobil and Shoprite Inc, find education to be a top priority and we pride ourselves with the ability to assist in our local communities,” said Dorsey.

For more information on Exxon Mobil’s Educational Alliance program log on to www.exxon.com/en/educational-alliance.