Donaldsonville senior utility player Trevon Dunn is a parish baseball player to watch this season.

The 2019 baseball season was a hugely-successful one for Ascension Parish as all six local teams reached the playoffs, and both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian reached the state quarterfinals.

These schools are hoping for the same kind of results this season. For that to happen, they'll have to get some special performances from Ascension's best players.

Here is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2020:

Trevon Dunn (Donaldsonville)

Last season, Donaldsonville made the playoffs for the first time in 33 years. They also won 17 games, which was the most the program had won since 2000. One of the team's top leaders was junior short stop Trevon Dunn. Dunn hit .455 with 22 RBIs and two home runs. He is also expected to be the Tigers' top pitcher this season.