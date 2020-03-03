This weekend, March 5 through 7, we will have just about perfect weather for the South Louisiana Family Festival which is in it's 10th year. The event was created with the vision of providing a clean, family friendly event that promotes local businesses, helps give life transformation from opioids, incarceration and homelessness through housing, work training and employment.

This weekend, March 5 through 7, we will have just about perfect weather for the South Louisiana Family Festival which is in it’s 10th year. The event was created with the vision of providing a clean, family friendly event that promotes local businesses, helps give life transformation from opioids, incarceration and homelessness through housing, work training and employment.

South Louisiana Family Festival started as Extreme Ranch Rodeo, which offered Louisiana its first free admission Professional Bull Riding several years ago. In its first year, PBR at Lamar Dixon drew more than 5,000 people. Since 2010, Extreme Ranch Rodeo has provided more than 30 rodeos across the state, reaching more than 100,000 people.

In the last few years, the festival has broadened its scope and added an Extreme Color Run, Car Show, and other exciting events like the Ag Farm & Fair, which focuses on keeping Agriculture alive in our community. Our sponsors and partners have reported that this connection to their community has had a profound and positive impact on their businesses.

The Extreme Rodeo, which is the highlight of the weekend, will be at 7 p.m. nightly on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, in the main arena at Lamar Dixon. You won't want to miss this family-friendly rodeo that will captivate you and have you on the edge of your seat.

There’s been some change to the fitness contest. This year the festival is excited to host Battle OCR for our annual fitness event. This year we will have a 3- to 4-mile long course filled with NINJA & CROSSFIT style obstacles for adults and bigger children.

Race packet pick up starts on Friday, with the event beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Whether you are in it for the competition, for fun, or for the family, we guarantee a fun and great experience for you.

A crowd favorite is the Extreme Car & Truck Show that will be held on the morning of Saturday, March 7. at Lamar Dixon. Register now to reserve your spot to compete as available space is limited. This will be a free event to the public to come and view all the cars and trucks on display. Make sure to stop by and visit this great event while at the SLFF.

The Extreme Jambalaya cookoff is excited to partner with the Jambalaya Festival Association to put on this great event. The first heat starts at 7 a.m. and the second at 8 a.m. There will be prize money and trophies awarded for first, second, and third place. Register to join us in the competition at Lamar Dixon on Saturday, March 7. The best thing about this event is the public gets to eat the results.

Get ready to take to the skies as the group introduces their newest event to the South Louisiana Family Festival, Hot Air Balloon Rides! This will be on Friday and Saturday night 4-8 p.m. (weather permitting safety call) Price is $20 for adults and $15 for kids.

Vendor Rowe presents the Arts and Crafts Fair as part of the South LA Family Festival. Last year there were over 75 local vendors. Vendor Rowe will be opened on the evenings of Thursday, Friday, and then all day on Saturday March 5-7. Come on out to Lamar Dixon and support local small businesses at the South LA Family Festival 2020.

The Extreme Color Run costs $20 to participate and is all about a fun-filled, colorful, fellowship kind of day with your friends and family. You can crawl, walk, run, or in this year’s case DO THE HUSTLE, BOOGY and spread all your DISCO FEVER across the finish line! Either way it’s gonna be FAR OUT MAN! So grab your friends and meet us at Lamar Dixon on Saturday, March 7th @ 9AM

There will be two events exclusively for all the kids. The AG Farm & Fair’s vision is to keep agriculture alive through education by offering a hands-on interactive environment with exhibits and attractions. During the Ag Farm there will be a Mutton Busting and Stick Horse Rodeo Event. You can register online @ www.lafamilyfestival.com to sign your child up!

Kid's Fishing Rodeo will be on the morning of Saturday, March 7, in the ponds at Lamar Dixon. This is will be a free event. Make sure to bring your little ones to compete and win many great prizes.

Over 20,000 people attended the South LA Family Festival with over 6,000 children participating in the AG Farm & Fair along with their families. 120 local & national businesses were involved and over 700 participants in our Kid's Fishing Rodeo & High School Fishing Tournament. 135 vehicles participated in the Truck & Car Show.

Family night at the fair will be Thursday night for the all you can ride priced at just $20.

The fair will also be Friday and Saturday March 6-7 and the bracelets will be $25 for 4 hour intervals.

The important thing is that $492,000 was raised through partnership and attendance and $235,000 was given to support the men's and women's homes "The Life House & Dream Homes."

Don’t forget the Angling Against Autism will be held in conjunction with the festival. It’s a pick you partner team tournament with a $5,000 first prize with the weigh-in taking place at 4 p.m. There will also be a boiled crawfish cook-off as well. All that info can be found at http://emergela.org/angling/.

This will be a great weekend to be at Lamar Dixon to participate in some outdoor activities. So until next time, remember to keep the slack out and set the hook hard. Have fun in the outdoors, be safe and may God truly bless you.