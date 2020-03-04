"Price LeBlanc was one of the most generous people I knew over the years," Mayor Barney Arceneaux said. "He meant so much to all of Ascension Parish because of his generosity."

The Gonzales City Council members officially approved the naming rights agreement for the Price LeBlanc PACE Center at their last meeting Feb. 26.

Arceneaux and the LeBlanc family announced the naming rights agreement at a news conference Feb. 21. At that announcement, the family made a $1.5 million donation to the construction of the new 25,000-square-foot performing arts, events and conference center.

"Our new center will be larger than the Gonzales Civic Center," Arceneaux said. It will be able to handle everything from dance recitals to conferences. Anything at all that we do at the civic center now, but much more. I think the whole parish will enjoy going to it. It changed the outlook on the city. We are very excited about the center itself, and about naming it in honor of Mr. LeBlanc."

The council also took a final vote on three separate ordinances to amend the Sales Tax Budget, the General Fund Budget and the Proprietary Fund Budget. The amendments to the General Fund Budget added $258,550 in revenue and $123582.52 in additional expenses for the fiscal year. The amended Proprietary Fund Budget added $175,000 in revenue and $161,909.20 in additional expenses.

"Our tax base is good," Arceneaux said. "Sales taxes are coming in good. It's very beneficial for the city."

The council also heard a request from Fire Chief Tracy Norman for rate increases to for the city's ambulance services to raise an additional $80,000 in revenue.

In other news:

The council declared six vehicles from the Police Department as surplus. The council then voted to donate those surplus vehicles to the Roseland Police Department. Council members approved a special events permit for the group CD Ministry to host the Gospel Summer Jam from 2 to 8 p.m. July 18 in the Jambalaya Park Amphitheater. The council adopted a proclamation declaring March Flood Awareness Month.