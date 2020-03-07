While everyone is adjusting to the recent time change, a new bill looks to keep Daylight Savings Time year ‘round. Louisiana State Representative Sylvia Dolores Miller“Dodie” Horton filed HB 132 on Feb. 22.

Should the bill be passed, Daylight Savings Time would become the standard time across the state. Horton is a Republican representing Louisiana District 9 (Bossier Parish).

Contrary to popular belief, there is currently no federal law mandating Daylight Savings Time.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states in the U.S. that don’t participate in Daylight Savings Time. Although those are the only two states to repeal Daylight Savings Time, more states are following suit.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 allows for individual states to opt-out of semi-annual time changes. States wishing to opt-out must pass a law to do so.

Horton’s bill will be heard in the next session of the Louisiana Legislature, which begins on March 9. Should the bill become law, Louisianians would no longer have to turn back their clocks in the fall.